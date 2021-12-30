DIGP: 92 drugs drop points detected along Sg Golok

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks at a special press conference at the Narcotic Complex, Police Training Centre, Kuala Lumpur, December 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has detected 92 drop points for drugs along Sungai Golok as a result of intelligence conducted by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain.

He said the short distance between Sungai Golok and Malaysia-Thai border was among the contributing factors for the drug syndicates to set up drop points in the area.

“They (drug syndicates) only use boats at midnight which takes less than five minutes (to cross) the river.

“Apart from that, they will also place gunny sacks containing drugs in the boat and steer it to the Kelantan border which is only 40 metres away and there will be people retrieving them at the river bank,” he said in a special press conference at the Narcotic Complex, Police Training Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Razarudin said police always monitored the activities of drug syndicates along the river but the syndicates knew the police movements and assignments at the country’s borders.

“These syndicates will take the opportunity to distribute the drugs as they know when the police are out on duty as well as when they finish work,” he said. — Bernama