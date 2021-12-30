Covid-19: Sarawak moving to Phase Four of NRP after drop in cases, says CM

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly building pictured at sunset in Kuching, Sarawak, December 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BAU, Dec 30 — The decline in Covid -19 daily cases to two digits in Sarawak would enable the state to enter Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the daily cases dropped from three to two digits, with 91 reported on December 4 and 23 recorded yesterday.

“The decline to two digits occurred since some weeks ago, thus countering claims by certain quarters that the number of Covid-19 would increase following the holding of the 12th Sarawak state election.

“I am thankful to those people who have got themselves vaccinated and received the booster dose as well, which could control the spread of Covid-19.

“When the number of cases has declined, hopefully we can enter Phase Four of the pandemic, hence our economy can be (fully) reopened.

“Moving to Phase 4 will have a positive impact on the business and other activities, thus bringing economic benefits to the people,” he said in his speech at the 65th anniversary celebration of the Bau District Council, here, today.

Abang Johari said in an effort to ensure continuous economic development in Sarawak, the involvement of the private sector would be intensified, especially in projects which could not be fully funded by the state government.

“In the process of development, we need the private sector to come in as they will inject funds while the government will facilitate their (private sector) developing certain areas including in Bau,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said basic infrastructure development, especially in Sarawak’s rural areas was expected to be completed within a period of five years, which would enable focus be given to boosting innovation and developing the peoples’ talents in new technology.

“That is why we encourage the private sector to pursue economic generation and if this happens, I see a bright future for Sarawak. We have our own approach, our own people, and our own way of developing the state,” he added. — Bernama