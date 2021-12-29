Opposition MPs call for action over MACC chief’s alleged share ownership

The MPs listed a five-point action plan, including the full disclosure of assets belonging to Datuk Seri Azam Baki and other former MACC commissioners to secure the agency’s integrity. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Putrajaya has been urged to take immediate action against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki over his alleged ownership of millions in publicly traded stocks.

In a joint statement, six Opposition MPs said that Parliament should step in and form an independent investigation team under a select committee to probe the allegations in a transparent manner.

The six PKR MPs are R. Sivarasa (Sungai Buloh), Maria Chin Abdullah (Petaling Jaya), Sim Tze Tzin (Bayan Baru), Hassan Abdul Karim (Pasir Gudang), Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai) and Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang).

“When statutory panels are set-up under the law fail to perform their responsibility, how do we solve the problem, especially if the government does not act to replace ineffective or compromised members of such oversight panels?” the statement read.

The MPs listed a five-point action plan, including the full disclosure of assets belonging to Azam and other former MACC commissioners to secure the agency’s integrity.

They also recommended that Azam should take a leave of absence when the investigation is conducted.

They said that if the allegations were proven untrue, immediate action should be taken to clear the MACC, and law and regulations introduced to serve as a check and balance for all graft busters.

The MPs’ statement came after MACC Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel member Edmund Terence Gomez resigned in protest of the non-action taken by the panel’s chairman Tan Sri Borhan Dolah.

It was reported that Gomez had written thrice to Borhan to push for a meeting to be convened to discuss the “critical issue of national interest” as early as November.

Despite Borhan having initially responded immediately and agreed for a meeting to be held, it never materialised.

On December 14, Sivarasa filed an urgent motion seeking the Dewan Rakyat to discuss Azam’s alleged ownership of close to two million shares in a publicly-listed company.

Sivarasa claimed that Azam, as MACC’s investigation director between 2015 and 2016, became the owner of 930,000 shares in Gets Global Bhd as at April 30, 2015, and a further 1,029,000 shares as at March 31, 2016.

He also claimed Azam, as at March 21, 2016, also owned 2,156,000 warrants in publicly listed Excel Force MSC Bhd while the latter’s younger brother owned 3,728,000 shares in Gets Global.