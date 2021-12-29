Former MasterChef Malaysia finalist, husband charged with murder of maid in Kota Kinabalu

The husband and wife are accused of killing 28-year-old Nur Afiah Daeng Damin at a house at Amber Tower, Lido Avenue, Jalan Lintas, Penampang between December 10 and 13. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 — MasterChef Malaysia 2012 finalist Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 33, and her husband Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 40, have been jointly charged in a Magistrates’ Court here with the murder of their maid.

Mohammad Ambree, a contractor, and Etiqah, an engineer, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun.

The charge provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The husband and wife are accused of killing 28-year-old Nur Afiah Daeng Damin at a house at Amber Tower, Lido Avenue, Jalan Lintas, Penampang between December 10 and 13.

No plea was recorded from both accused, who were represented by counsels Ram Singh and Datuk Seri Rakhbir Singh.

The court fixed February 10, 2022 for further mention of the case and ordered both accused to be further detained in custody.

It was reported that the two accused were arrested on December 14, a day after they lodged a police report claiming they found their maid on the floor of their apartment after returning from a holiday in Kundasang. — Borneo Post Online