Covid-19: 25 more deaths recorded, four brought-in-dead cases

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a coffin containing the body of a person who died from Covid-19 at the Meru Christian Cemetery in Klang, August 9, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Ministry of Health recorded 25 more Covid-19-related deaths as of midnight.

Four were brought-in-dead cases. The coronavirus disease in the country has now killed 31,315 people.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at six, making up 24 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Perak (4), Johor (3), Penang (3), Kelantan (2), Pahang (2), Kuala Lumpur (2), Negri Sembilan (1), Perlis (1) and Terengganu (1).

From the 25 reported deaths, 23 took place in the last seven days.

The remaining cases were logged in more than a week ago but were only recorded yesterday due to delays in data reporting.

Nationally, there were 12 reported deaths per a million persons in the last two weeks.

Terengganu and Perak recorded the highest rate of deaths per million persons, at 37 and 24 each.

The ministry recorded 45,591 active Covid-19 cases as of midnight, a reduction of 15.7 per cent from the 54,095 active infections a week ago.