Education minister: Repair of SMK Taman Sri Muda, eight other schools in Shah Alam to be done immediately

Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin speaks to the media after a closed session with Perlis secondary school teachers in Kangar, September 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 25 — Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin wants repair work at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Sri Muda and eight other schools in the surrounding areas which were affected by the floods to be carried out immediately.

In a posting on his official Facebook post, he said he was at SMK Taman Sri Muda yesterday and found the classrooms, workshops, the science labs and computer labs badly damaged.

“A total of 34 school teachers were also affected by the floods,” he said.

Radzi, who was accompanied by the Education Ministry deputy secretary-general (Planning and Development) Noor Azman Abdul Rahman during the visit, said MOE was committed in ensuring that all schools affected in the recent major floods get immediate attention to ensure a safer and more comfortable learning environment. — Bernama