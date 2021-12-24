PKR calls for special parliamentary sitting to discuss devastating floods

A man uses a boat to rescue people after persistent rainfall caused massive floods in Shah Alam, December 19, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — PKR today called for a special parliamentary sitting to discuss and review the government’s preparedness in dealing with a natural disaster following devastating floods that hits several states since last Saturday.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said governments, private sectors and NGOs in developed countries are now more serious in implementing the principles of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) as the main policy of Development.

“Therefore, in order for Malaysia not to be left behind, Parliament must immediately review all existing laws on the environment, river protection, and sustainable urban development to ensure a better future.

“I urge that a special sitting of Parliament be held specifically to discuss the issue of floods and the preparedness of the Government machinery, for the sake of all Malaysian family members who are deeply affected,” he said in a statement today.

More than 30,000 Malaysians in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Pahang were severely affected by the floods since Saturday with many blaming the government for slow responses.

To date, 41 casualties were confirmed by the authorities in Selangor, Pahang and Kelantan due to the incessant rains since last week.

Parliamentarians especially from the opposition had also lambasted speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun who did not allow the debate on the matter on December 20.

However, Azhar responded yesterday saying no MPs had ever brought to him a motion to discuss the flood even via WhatsApp which he said had prevented him to allow the matter to be discussed in Parliament.