Pahang MB announces RM500 aid for families affected by floods within state

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail seen at Umno headquarters August 17, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Dec 23 — The Pahang government today announced a special flood assistance of RM500 to the head of every family affected by the floods in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in a statement said the assistance was being given as the state government was concerned about their plight.

He said the assistance covered victims who moved to temporary evacuation centres (PPS), those who did not move to PPS but instead stayed at relatives' houses, victims who lived in rented houses and victims who did not move anywhere.

"The state government is making this contribution based on its ability and financial capability. This RM500 contribution is to ease some of their burden, Insha-Allah," he said.

The floods in Pahang started last Friday and the situation this morning, according to the Info Bencana application of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), a total of 37,356 victims are still housed at 264 PPS in nine districts.

The affected districts are Kuantan, Temerloh, Bentong, Maran, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bera and Pekan. — Bernama