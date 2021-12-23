Nadma: Putrajaya to give RM5,000 in funeral aid to next-of-kin of flood victims

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim said those seeking shelter at PPS do not need to apply for the funeral assistance, as it will be done at the PPS itself. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Dec 23 — Putrajaya has agreed to give RM5,000 in funeral assistance to households that have lost a family member in the recent floods.

The money is part of the Bantuan Wang Ihsan payment, which is in addition to the initial RM1,000 for each head of the household.

“This RM5,000 is categorised as Bantuan Urusan Kematian (death management aid) and will be given to families affected by the floods,” said National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim.

“Those eligible to apply are Malaysians with a valid IC and they must be flood victims. They will need to register their full details using the head of the household’s name the same way they did for the RM1,000.

“For those who have moved to the temporary relief centres (PPS), the Finance Ministry has made the application method easier by allowing you to register at the PPS itself.

“Others can apply through the head of their kampung (ketua kampung) or local community centre.

“We understand that some do not have their ICs. In that case, all you need is a reference from the head of the kampung or the head of the community (penghulu kampung).”

Aminuddin said those seeking shelter at PPS do not need to apply, as it will be done at the PPS itself.

In addition, he said the Finance Ministry is expediting the allocation of aid to affected states.