Housing and Local Government Ministry says all flood-hit states will receive recovery, clean-up assistance

Flood victims clean up their home after the floods in Hulu Langat, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MARAN, Dec 23 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has given the assurance that all flood-hit states will receive recovery and clean-up assistance despite not adopting the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672).

Citing Selangor as an example, its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said recovery assistance was still extended to the state by the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp).

“Although Selangor has its solid management system, in this situation, we want to help and will apply for additional assistance in ensuring that post-flood recovery runs smoothly,” he said.

He added that the ministry has allocated a total of RM6 million to SWCorp to carry out clean-up works at residential areas and roads in states affected by floods.

“SWCorp has already been instructed to double its assets to assist in the post-flood recovery process,” he told reporters after visiting the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Chenor here today.

According to Act 672, solid waste and public cleansing in Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Kedah, Perlis, the Federal Territories of Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur are under the management of KPKT, while Selangor, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan manage their solid waste and public cleansing.

Selangor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Perak are among the states hit by the floods since Sunday.

Shah Alam and Hulu Langat in Selangor as well as Mentakab in Pahang are the most severely affected districts that some have described as unexpected.

Earlier, Reezal Merican conducted an aerial survey on the ongoing flood situation in Mentakab and Maran, Pahang with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Air Unit. — Bernama