Floods: Kedah Raja Muda wants flood victims to immediately move to relief centres

Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin also urged all Malaysians to work together in assisting the flood victims so as to reduce their burden from the disaster. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Dec 23 — The Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin, has called on flood victims to immediately move to the relief centres to save their own lives and that of their family members.

“It is very important to listen to the advice of the relevant authorities when there is a flood warning following continuous heavy rain and for evacuation.

“If they don’t feel safe in their own flooded neighbourhood, move out to the (relief centres) provided until the situation returns to normal,” said the Raja Muda at the flagging-off of the Kedah State Zakat Board (LZNK) flood aid mission convoy, here, today.

Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah also urged all Malaysians to work together in assisting the flood victims so as to reduce their burden from the disaster.

“We are all Malaysians, so if there is a disaster, we should help one another regardless of the state we reside in and our race and religion,” said the crown prince.

The LZNK flood aid mission involves four trailers carrying 24,000 bags of rice to be distributed to the flood victims in Selangor, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama