Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry will identify flood-affected traders to provide aid, says minister

Residents in the Chow Kit area clean up after floods hit Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Dec 23 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPNDHEP) will identify any registered traders, especially petty traders, affected by the recent floods for them to be given appropriate assistance.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said affected traders can contact the nearest KPDNHEP office to provide information about their needs.

“To traders affected by the floods, the ministry will see how we can assist them. At KPDNHEP, we do not differentiate between traders and consumers, especially petty traders who need our help the most.

“What is important, we need to gather information on them. So, we hope they can come forward to any KPDNHEP branch and inform us that they need our assistance,” he told reporters after presenting aid to flood victims at Kampung Lombong, Seksyen 29 and Sekolah Kebangsaan Alam Megah, Seksyen 28 in Section 28 here today.

He added that he would convey the problems faced by traders due to the floods in the upcoming Cabinet meeting to determine how the ministry could assist them.

Meanwhile, Nanta said following the floods that hit Selangor on Saturday, he had ordered the setting up of a Flood Volunteer Squad (SSB) under his ministry to coordinate aid distribution efforts to those in need.

“The squad’s important functions include identifying the types of necessities and assistance needed, as well as deploying volunteers to clean the homes of floods victims.

“Work efforts will need to be coordinated to ensure that volunteers are focused on areas that have not been given attention and require public support,” he said. — Bernama