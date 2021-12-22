Health Ministry expresses concern about rise in flood-related diseases

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at the opening ceremony of the Kek Lok Si Welfare Hospital in George Town, Penang, December 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has expressed concern about the possibility of an increase in cases of flood-related infectious diseases besides Covid-19, following the ongoing floods in several states.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said floods could cause water-borne diseases such as leptospirosis, cholera, diarrhoea, fever, respiratory tract infections, dengue and also food poisoning.

“So far, we have not received reports on cases of dengue, leptospirosis and other water-borne diseases and food poisoning. The situation is currently under control,” he told reporters after officiating at the opening ceremony of the Kek Lok Si Welfare Hospital here today.

He said MOH had also created teams to test the water and food quality at the relief centres.

Noor Azmi also said those who wish to contribute food to flood victims housed at temporary flood relief centres were encouraged to contact MOH to check the quality of the food and get approval first.

“They can contact the MOH to get more information about it, this is because we are worried about infectious diseases,” he said.

In addition, he said, the ministry was concerned about the possibility of the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters in the flooded areas.

According to media reports, a total of 86 Covid-19 cases were detected among flood victims bringing the total number of cases to 267 as of noon yesterday.

He said some flood victims in Selangor tested positive for categories one and two of Covid-19 virus before they were brought to the relief centres and had been isolated to undergo quarantine at the Covid-19 Low-risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park in Serdang, at the designated quarantine area of the relief centres as well as at home. — Bernama