Floods: Temporary closure of EPF Temerloh

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its Temerloh office and counters starting today until further notice to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its members and staff due to the worsening floods currently occurring in Pahang.

In a statement, the EPF said members, who have made prior appointments at the EPF Temerloh branch, are advised to reschedule their visits to a later date when the flood situation eases.

For urgent transactions, members may transact online via i-Akaun for selected services or visit EPF branches operating in unaffected areas.

“The EPF wishes to remind members in the affected areas to stay safe and seek assistance from the relevant authorities should they face any danger from floods,” it said.

For clarification on EPF services and transactions, members can contact the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my. — Bernama