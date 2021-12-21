Malay Mail

Maybank says its apps, Maybank2u website experiencing intermittent slowness

Tuesday, 21 Dec 2021 05:21 PM MYT

Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has alerted customers that it is experiencing intermittent slowness on the MAE and M2U MY apps as well as the Maybank2u website. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has alerted customers that it is experiencing intermittent slowness on the MAE and M2U MY apps as well as the Maybank2u website. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has alerted customers that it is experiencing intermittent slowness on the MAE and M2U MY apps as well as the Maybank2u website.

 

 

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to resolve the matter as soon as possible,” it said via its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

A similar situation was also reported by the banking group yesterday. — Bernama

