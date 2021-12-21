Hospitalised Dr Mahathir calls for end to politicking, redouble flood relief efforts for humanity’s sake

The aftermath of massive floods in Puchong December 21, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Despite having his own health worries, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called for an end to partisan politics to focus on helping the tens of thousands across the country displaced by the recent floods.

The former prime minister said the large scale of the floods that lashed the peninsula points to a climate crisis, adding that Malaysia must prepare for more natural disasters that may be worse than what has happened so far.

“The rise in temperature we are experiencing now is part of the changes the planet goes through. It may get worse. We need to prepare for this change. We must expect more natural disasters,” he said in his latest blog post.

Now an Opposition lawmaker, Dr Mahathir was admitted to the National Heart Institute here last week.

A prolific writer, the blogpost was his first since his admission.

In a separate statement on his Facebook account, the Langkawi MP expressed his gratitude to well-wishers.

“I take this opportunity to thank everyone who prayed for my good health,” he said.

The president of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) also urged its members to lend a hand with flood relief measures and apologised for not being able to join them in person.

“This is not the time to be politicking. This is the time to be humane. Help should not discriminate,” the 96-year-old said.

He reminded party members not to be arrogant but remain patient and polite when volunteering their help.