Like a family, Malaysians work together to assist flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The floods that hit several states, including Selangor, since last Saturday have drawn a swift outpouring of support from various parties such as non-governmental organisations, corporations and individuals to unite in the spirit of “Keluarga Malaysia” (Malaysian Family) in reaching out to ease the burden of the victims.

The empathy showed by Malaysians and the power of social media on those in dire need of assistance resulted in various parties opening their doors and offering protection and aid as the flood situation worsened.

Since Saturday, many flood victims have taken to social media platforms to seek help, with Malaysians offering whatever assistance they could to those affected under the hashtags #DaruratBanjir and #kitajagakita.

Global Peace Mission (GPM)’s Project Management Department head, Ahmad Hamizan Ahmad Horman, when contacted by Bernama, said this non-governmental organisation which understood the difficulties faced by the flood victims, had extended various forms of assistance to the three worst-affected states.

“So far, we have channelled aid to Shah Alam, Meru and Hulu Langat in Selangor; Rembau in Negri Sembilan and Lubok China in Melaka,” he said.

According to Ahmad Hamizan, the assistance included setting up a collection centre for contributions at the GPM warehouse in Taman Cemerlang, Gombak and in several other districts, besides offering house-cleaning services in the flood-affected areas.

“We collect any essential items such as clothing, blankets, mineral water, bread, biscuits and mats. We also have groups that move to various locations and today, we do clean-ups in Rembau and Hulu Langat,” said the 27-year-old.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) also did not miss the opportunity to help the flood victims around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“MyCare provided 4,000 ready-to-eat food packs at Sections 23 and 24 in Shah Alam, Kampung Baru Hicom, Hicom Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) and a flood relief centre (PPS) in Section 19.

“Today, we distributed another 2,000 food packs and 500 toiletry packs to the victims,” said MyCare chief executive officer, Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar, adding that the NGO had collected RM200,000 so far.

Meanwhile, one of the Sungai Kandis state constituency Prihatin squad member, Muhammad Syarik Showkat Ali, 31, when contacted by Bernama, said various assistance from NGOs and individuals were received by three PPS in the area.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), we also received the services of volunteers to help at all the PPS in the area in terms of placement and distribution of food and drinks from the state constituency office, corporations, individuals and NGOs, and medicines from the Ministry of Health,” he added.

Among the donors of items including for personal care and sleeping were Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated, Selangor Public Library Corporation, Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia (MKM), Keadilan Youth Movement (AMK), Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM), Selangor Drug Prevention Association (Selangor Pemadam) and GPM Selangor.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user, Muhsin Zaidi through a post, expressed his pride and emotion over the spirit of togetherness shown by Malaysians from the northern states in lending a helping hand to flood victims in Klang Valley.

“Congratulations Malaysians who are concerned, caring and kind, including transporting boats on lorries and even car roofs to help those stranded,” he added.

The post also received a response from another Facebook user, Roy Azman, who wrote: “Kami (orang utara) turun ke Lembah Klang untuk membantu dan memberi sumbangan kepada mangsa yang terjejas. (We, northern residents, go down to Klang Valley to assist and contribute to the affected victims.)

“This is because when the northern states faced the disaster, many people from Klang Valley gave assistance and donations. We want to return your good deed #Biarjasajadikenangan,” he said. — Bernama