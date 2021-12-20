In Kelantan, General Operations Force says it seized smuggled goods worth RM889,915 in four days

File picture of GOF7 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi with seized rice at the GOF Lhubok Stol Tactical Headquarters in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, September 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Dec 20 — The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF7) seized smuggled items worth RM889,915 during inspections along the 41.8-km national border from Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas to Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, over the past four days.

GOF7 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi the overflowing of Sungai Golok following continuous heavy rain over the past few days had made it easier for the smugglers to carry out their illegal activities.

He said the swollen river had facilitated the smugglers to reach the roads using boats.

“From the road, they will put their smuggled goods in vehicles to be brought to transit places before distributed to other areas.

“However, their modus operandi was successfully detected by GOF7 which seized various contraband goods in four days,” he told reporters after inspecting the GOF border control post in Rantau Panjang which was inundated by floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Azhari said four of the 17 posts, namely Ibrahim Pencen, Pak Teh Kana, Kaloi and Serongga, located at the banks of Sungai Golok, were inundated by up to over two metres of floodwaters several days ago.

“The affected 31 personnel have been moved to a safer place. Despite the flooding, a total of 400 GOF7 officers and personnel have been deployed to carry out patrol and surveillance duties,” he said. — Bernama