Mat Sabu postpones today’s Amanah convention, orders party members to aid flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The annual Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) convention that was supposed to start today has been postponed due to heavy rains, resulting in massive floods that have displaced thousands of people in the Klang Valley.

“We have postponed the Amanah Convention which was supposed to be held today, to prioritise matters regarding the people’s welfare.

“As the president of Amanah, I order all of the wings, especially Youth, Women (Awan), Arif, Warda (Young Women) in the affected areas and states to immediately go out and help the flood victims nationwide, especially in Selangor,” its president Mohamad Sabu said in a statement today.

Persistent rain over the last few days but especially heavy in the last 24 hours swept across the central states in peninsular Malaysia, causing several areas to be flooded.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall red alert for Selangor, Perak and Pahang today.

The floods in Selangor, including the port town of Klang and the state capital of Shah Alam, left hundreds of people stranded in their cars and workplaces. Others are stuck at home with little food or emergency supplies.

As at 8am today, data from the Selangor Mentri Besar's Office showed that 6,242 people in flooded areas statewide have been rescued and placed in evacuation shelters.

Amid the rains, fire broke out at a small power supply substation in Batu Tiga, Shah Alam last night, causing a blackout in several areas of the state and adding to the chaos.

Thousands more, including in Pahang, have been forced to leave their homes for shelters due to rising river waters.

In Kuala Lumpur, several city landmarks, including the iconic Masjid Jamek, were also flooded last night.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has ordered the national disaster relief agency to prioritise the evacuation of people from risky areas and food for the stranded and displaced.