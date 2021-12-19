Rumah [email protected] Seasons in Jalan Pahang will provide shelter for flood victims in dire need. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/rumahprihatinwp

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Rumah [email protected] Seasons in Jalan Pahang here will provide shelter for flood victims in dire need, according to its capacity and priority, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

In a Twitter post today, the Rumah Prihatin founder said the Prihatin Kitchen would also prepare food to be delivered to areas in need, following the flash floods that hit the capital and Selangor since Saturday.

The floods in the Klang Valley had forced over 3,600 residents to be evacuated to relief centres as of last night and a number of road users were stranded as roads and highways were closed due to the floods.

Besides Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, Kelantan, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu were also affected by the floods.

Rumah Prihatin is the first welfare hotel in Malaysia, set up to help the government coordinate the distribution of aid and welfare services more effectively following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Prihatin Kitchen, its other components are Prihatin Accommodations, Prihatin Mental Health Services, Prihatin Vaccination Services, Food Bank and Jejak Prihatin Operation Centre. — Bernama