Guan Eng welcomes Warisan says committed towards cooperation on all levels

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said that his party is committed towards cooperation with Warisan, not just at the party level — but also at the coalition level, following Pakatan Harapan's 'big tent' approach. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has welcomed Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) expansion into Peninsula Malaysia with open arms, calling it a positive step towards national integration and nationally based parties.

In a statement, the Bagan MP said that his party is committed towards cooperation with Warisan, not just at the party level — but also at the coalition level, following Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) “big tent” approach.

“DAP views the national launch of Warisan into Peninsula Malaysia positively as part of the electoral process of free democratic participation and further integration of the regions of Sabah with Peninsula Malaysia.

“Whilst there may be unavoidably some differences between us, we are united in opposing the focus on extremism and racism by the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) governments to cover up their failures and incompetent governance,” he said.

Lim said that DAP has been seeking a higher allocation of national resources to reduce poverty, especially in Sabah ― which is the poorest state in the country, despite possessing the richest natural resources.

“It is within that national context that when I presented two national Budgets as Finance Minister, I had allocated the highest development expenditure for Sabah in history not just in absolute terms but also in percentage terms,” he said.

Yesterday, Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal launched Warisan’s national chapter, which aims to put Malaysia’s strongest asset, its people, back to the forefront without biases or a focus on race or religion.

In the same statement, Lim also reiterated his displeasure at the government’s bid to increase punishments in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342), saying harsh penalties have been proven to be ineffective in battling Covid-19 or ensuring SOP compliance.

“What makes the government think that imposing such harsh and draconian measures will work this time? In dealing with infectious diseases, laws should not be retributive but rehabilitative by focusing on preventive and mitigation measures.

“Imposing harsh penalties is no different from blaming the people for failing to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and allow the government to run away from its responsibilities,” he said.

The Health Ministry is pushing to amend Act 342 to increase, among others, the current maximum RM1,000 compound payment rate to RM10,000 for individuals and RM500,000 for companies.

Other proposed changes to the Act include specifying a maximum RM100,000 fine or maximum seven-year jail or both for individuals who break Covid-19 prevention rules under the law, although the government had yesterday suggested cutting this down to a maximum RM50,000 fine or three-year jail or both.

These proposed changes — including a new maximum RM2 million fine for companies — are contained in a Bill that has yet to be voted and approved in Parliament as law.