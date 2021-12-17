Unemployed man charged with murdering senior citizen in Port Klang

Muhammad Shahrul Shamsudin, 33, remained silent after the charge was read out before Magistrate P Sarulatha and no plea was recorded from the accused. — Bernama pic

KLANG, Dec 17 — An unemployed man was charged at the Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of a senior citizen in Port Klang last week.

Muhammad Shahrul Shamsudin, 33, remained silent after the charge was read out before Magistrate P Sarulatha and no plea was recorded from the accused.

Muhammad Shahrul is accused of killing Mohd Sani Abdullah, 69, in front of a house in Kampung Idaman, Port Klang at 12.38pm on December 10.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence.

Earlier, lawyer K. Nathiya requested the court to refer Muhammad Shahrul to the hospital as the accused’s family claimed that the man had a psychiatric problem but had never sought treatment at the hospital.

P Sarulatha then fixed January 17 for mention and ordered the accused to be referred to a psychiatric hospital.

On December 10, police arrested two men, both aged 33, in less than four hours after they were suspected of killing a contractor in Kampung Idaman. — Bernama