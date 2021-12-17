Sarawak polls: 1,866 voting centres to be opened tomorrow

Election Commission staff prepare for polling day which will take place tomorrow at the MBKS Indoor Stadium in Kuching December 17, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 17 — A total of 1,866 polling centres involving 3,555 polling streams will be opened for the 12th Sarawak state election tomorrow.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said 46,565 staff would be on duty to facilitate the voting process that will be held from 7.30 am to 5 pm.

“A total of 1,213,769 voters will cast their ballots tomorrow. EC hopes that the electorates can fulfil their responsibilities to go out and vote,” he said in a statement today.

He said voters were required to wear face masks, have their temperature checked, use hand sanitiser, record their attendance and practise physical distancing.

“Hand sanitisers will be provided at all polling centres and voters need to go through four stations, namely the main entrance, polling stream entrance, inside the polling stream before exiting the polling centre.

“EC staff will monitor the movement of voters to ensure that these guidelines are adhered to while in the polling centres,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said voters with symptoms and did not pass the body temperature screening would be allowed to vote in a special tent monitored by health officials.

“Those who are persons under surveillance (PUS) and persons under investigation (PUI) and wish to vote will need to seek approval from the District Health Officer to go to the polling centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, EC also reminded all parties, especially voters, candidates and staff who wish to enter the polling centres tomorrow not to wear shirts, hats, face masks or bring materials that display names, symbols and pictures of the parties or candidates contesting, or campaign materials and any tagline or campaign slogans to the polling centres.

To ensure the smooth running of the voting process, Ikmalrudin said EC staff had inspected all equipment such as ballot boxes, indelible ink and ballot papers to ensure that they are complete and in good condition.

He also advised all voters to go out to vote at the proposed time stated on the MySPR Semak application.

The EC secretary also reminded employers to allow their workers who are registered voters to cast their ballots.

“Any employer found to have prevented their workers from going out to vote can be taken action under Section 25(3) of the Election Offences Act 1954 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or one year imprisonment, upon conviction,” he said. — Bernama