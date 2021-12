Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak (2nd left) today was bestowed the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin (centre) at the Istana Seri Kinabalu December 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 17 — Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak today was bestowed the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), Sabah’s highest award, by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Istana Seri Kinabalu here.

The SPDK award carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima.

Earlier, Ahmad Fuzi, who was accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Noor, called on Juhar.

Ahmad Fuzi is on a six-day official visit to Sabah. — Bernama