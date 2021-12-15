Deputy IGP: Sulu army's gathering had nothing to do with invading Sabah

Deputy IGP Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said that the allegations that the Southern Philippine militia planning to intrude into Sabah are not true as reported. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 15 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim today confirmed that the gathering that took place within the Southern Philippine militia, was merely to discuss their economy and local security.

Mazlan said that the allegations that the Southern Philippine militia planning to intrude into Sabah are not true as reported.

“The allegations are not true. We have received information saying that there was a gathering in the southern part of the Philippines.

“But their discussions there was on matters related to their economy and local security. It does not have anything to do with invading Sabah,” he told reporters briefly when met at the Perak police headquarters.

Mazlan said that some individuals have manipulated the information of the meeting and shared it on social media platforms.

However, he reiterated that the police are ready for any possibilities that might take place.

“We advise the public to not worry about the allegations and continue their daily activities peacefully,” he added.

On December 9, South China Morning Post reported that 19 mayors of the Sulu archipelago were hatching a plot to invade Sabah on the nine-year anniversary of the last intrusion into Lahad Datu in February 2013.

A meeting said to have taken place on December 1 and conducted by “a locally elected official of Sulu province”, supposedly involved talks over recruiting up to 600 men in order to establish a “Royal Sulu Army” to invade Tawau and Semporna.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had said that there is no clear indication or solid evidence of another possible intrusion by the Southern Philippine militia into Sabah.

He said that the Defence Ministry (Mindef) and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have amped up monitoring and are on heightened alert.

He said that any threat, credible or not, must also be independently verified and taken seriously, adding that Malaysia’s intelligence and security agencies have also taken note of the matter and are verifying it with their Philippine and regional counterparts.

In February 2013, over 200 self-styled armed Sulu military invaded the east coast town of Lahad Datu at the behest of self-proclaimed Sultan of Sulu, Jamalul Kiram III, and led by the Jamalul’s brother, Agbimuddin, whose family was seeking an ancestral claim over Sabah.

The Sultanate of Sulu used to rule over parts of the southern Philippines and Sabah before the British government transferred Sabah to the Federation of Malaysia in 1963.

The conflict, which lasted more than a month, resulted in the deaths of 68 men from the Sulu sultanate, nine Malaysian armed services personnel and six civilians.

Some militias were arrested and prosecuted in Sabah, but it is believed that the Tausug people of Sulu have been waiting to avenge their people and claim the North Borneo region of Sabah.