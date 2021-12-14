Sarawak polls: Early voting turnout at 89pc, says EC

Election Commission (EC) personnel seal ballot box after polls closed during early voting at Dewan Badminton Kompleks Perumahan Polis Tabuan Jaya in Kuching December 14, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 14 — A total of 89 per cent, or 18,141 individuals, have fulfilled their responsibilities as early voters in the 12th Sarawak state election today.

Election Commission (EC) secretary, Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement, said the number of voters comprised military and police personnel and their spouses.

“The EC congratulates all Returning Officers and the team for carrying out their responsibilities well today.

“Appreciation and thanks are also extended to the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Ministry of Health, National Security Council, Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee, local authorities, media and all parties, directly and indirectly involved, for all their cooperation and support that has been given to the EC,” he said.

Early voting today was conducted at 85 early polling centres, involving 111 polling streams, from 7.30am to 5pm.

The EC has set the Sarawak polls to be held this Saturday. — Bernama