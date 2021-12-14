Perak police chief: Bullying, beating at Mara college started after victim told student to stop watching porn videos

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the initial investigation revealed that the advice given by the 13-year-old victim to one of the suspects had caused the latter to be dissatisfied and angry and triggered the incident. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PASIR SALAK, Dec 14 — A reminder not to watch pornographic videos was believed to have caused the bullying incident involving students of a Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Kuala Kangsar last week, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said.

He said the initial investigation revealed that the advice given by the 13-year-old victim to one of the suspects had caused the latter to be dissatisfied and angry and triggered the incident.

“An interview with the victim found that he was bullied after he advised one of the suspects not to watch pornographic videos on his mobile phone or else he would report the matter to the teachers or wardens,” he told reporters after a meeting with Perak auxiliary police at Dewan Agro Aman Jaya here today.

It was reported that police had detained 10 students to assist in the investigation into the case which had gone viral on social media. The video clip showed a group of teenagers, believed to be boarding school students, punching and kicking another student.

Investigations revealed the incident took place between 1am and 2am on December 9 and involved a 13-year-old victim.

Mior Faridalathrash said initially, the argument involved only the victim and one of the suspects, but a Form Three student had called up his friends to step in and attack the victim.

Commenting further, he said all the students involved were arrested on December 10 and 11 and were released on police bail the next day. Eight witnesses have been called to testify and the police confiscated 11 mobile phones for further investigation.

He added that two police reports on the incident were received from the school principal and the victim’s father, and the case would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for prosecution once the investigation is complete.

When asked about the victim’s condition, Mior Faridalathrash said the student was currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Selangor and is in a stable condition without any serious injuries. — Bernama