Penang adds private clinics, PPVs for Covid-19 vaccine booster jabs

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 14 — Penang has designated an additional 12 private clinics and four vaccination centres (PPVs) for administering the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose, said Dr Norlela Ariffin.

The state Agrotechnology and Food Safety, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman said that as of yesterday, 186,669 people in Penang had received the booster shot, ranking Penang sixth in terms of number of such recipients.

“Previously, there were 86 private clinics, eight private hospitals and three PPVs offering booster dose in Penang but since last week, 12 private clinics and four PPVs have been added to enable more people to get the shots.

“Each PPV is capable of offering vaccine shots to 1,000 to 1,500 individuals, and I hope the public go for their booster dose. In fact, each vaccination centre is equipped with 20 per cent Sinovac vaccine and 80 per cent Pfizer,” she said when contacted today.

She said the booster dose was very necessary to provide additional protection against some Covid-19 variants which have proven to be more transmissible. — Bernama