Sarawak polls: GPS candidate Razaili already has plans in store to develop Beting Maro

Gabungan Parti Sarawak flags are seen along Jalan Sultan Tengah in Santubong, Sarawak December 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUSA (Sarawak), Dec 13 — The elected representative of the Beting Maro state seat must have short- and long-term plans so that those living in rural areas will also enjoy the benefits of development immediately.

And it is for this reason that Razaili Gapor, who served in Beting Maro for two terms, can’t just sit and hope for the Sarawak government to develop the area, which is about a five-hour drive from Kuching.

In fact, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the seat in the 12th Sarawak state election, said that when he was elected Beting Maro state representative in 2011, he made it a point to draw up a three-phase development plan for the area.

“The first phase involves the provision of basic necessities such as road access, electricity and water; and phase two is about economic prosperity, like opening up agricultural areas to generate income.

“Phase three, meawhile, involves introducing the latest technology in the field of agriculture. For example, creating a better drainage and irrigation system so that the land in Beting Maro can be cultivated as well as possible to generate income for the people,” the former director of the Sarawak Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) told Bernama at the Pusa market here recently.

Razaili said that when productivity increases and production improves, it will attract the new generation to be active in agriculture.

At the same time, he said, Beting Maro’s location in the Betong administrative area is also significant, with the construction of the Bebuling short take-off and landing airport (STOLport) in Spaoh set to facilitate the transportation of agricultural products from the area to the domestic and foreign markets.

In the Dec 18 state election, Razaili will be challenged by state PAS secretary Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo, Sarawak PKR acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh, Jacky Chiew Su Chee of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Safiudin Matsah (Independent). — Bernama