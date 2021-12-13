Ipoh mayor: Tasik Cermin closed after video of man diving in lake goes viral

Tasik Cermin (Mirror Lake) is closed starting December 13, 2021 after a video of a man diving into the lake went viral. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

IPOH, Dec 13 — Tasik Cermin (Mirror Lake), which is a tourist attraction here due to its natural beauty, is closed starting today after a video of a man diving into the lake went viral.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the area has been closed until the investigation into the case is completed. The public will be informed of the reopening in an announcement.

“The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has set up a special team to investigate the incident and the case is still under further investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

The identity of the perpetrator is still being investigated and action would be taken in accordance with the appropriate laws of the local authority.

Tasik Cermin area is part of the Kinta Valley Geopark. The public is not allowed to swim or engage in related activities in the lake.

Recently, a 15-second video on the TikTok application showed a man dressed in all-black attire diving into the lake. Netizens expressed displeasure over the man’s actions for fear of the recreation area being closed to visitors (and so it has).

Lake Cermin was closed to visitors in March last year due to some factors over safety issues. — Bernama