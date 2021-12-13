Deputy minister: No fixed allocation for Nadma's Covid-19 fund for 2022, as fund derived from public donations, govt will add in case of new wave

Deputy minister in the prime minister’s department Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid answers a question in Parliament, in Kuala Lumpur December 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — There is no set allocation for the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) Covid-19 fund for next year, as the monies for the fund is collected from donations from the public, deputy minister in the prime minister’s department, Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid said.

Mastura told the Dewan Rakyat today, that the government will replenish the fund if needed, in the case of a new Covid-19 wave.

“There is no specific allocation for 2022 from the government for this assistance because it uses the Nadma Covid-19 fund which is funded from donations from the public, corporate entities, royal institutions and members of the (government) administration.

“Until now, the government has made an initial contribution of RM61 million and in the event of a next wave, the government will add funds to cover needs in case the balance of the Covid-19 Nadma fund is no longer sufficient to make payment,” she added.

Mastura said that as of December 6, 2021, a total of 65,189 applications for the Covid-19 Special Assistance was received and of the number, a total of 55,184 applications were processed and 22,336 applications have been approved involving the assistance of RM28.6 million.

Meanwhile, for the Special Assistance of Covid-19 Death Management, of the 24,305 applications received, 14,818 applications were processed and 11,816 applications were approved involving the assistance of RM59.08 million, she added.

“I would also like to inform, should there be applications for this assistance in the areas of the Honourable Members which have not been sent, I request that those be submitted directly to me,” she added, during the Question and Answer session.

Mastura was replying to Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka-DAP, who had asked for the latest statistics on the application and approval of the Covid-19 Special Assistance and the Covid-19 Management Assistance under Nadma, as well as the amount allocated by the government for these two grants for 2022, and the measures to be taken to raise application rates.