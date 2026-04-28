MELAKA, April 28 — Police have dismantled two “calling centre” syndicates involved in scams offering non-existent sex services, as well as love scams and fake investment schemes, following raids on two premises in Taman Kota Bendahari here.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said that 45 foreign nationals from China, Vietnam and Indonesia, aged between 20 and 44, were arrested in the operations conducted at 11am on April 23.

“In the first raid, police arrested 19 Chinese men, one Chinese woman and one Indonesian woman aged between 28 and 44.

“An inspection led to the seizure of three laptops, 62 mobile phones, a modem and router set, 18 scam script documents and eight passports belonging to suspected individuals,” he said at a press conference at the Melaka police headquarters today.

He added that investigations found the syndicate was offering non-existent sex services, believed to be targeting Chinese nationals via an application.

He said the second raid at another premises in the same area led to the arrest of 19 Vietnamese men, four Vietnamese women and one Chinese man aged between 20 and 42.

Police also seized 21 computers, 21 sets of monitors, mice and keyboards, 23 mobile phones, two modems and 24 passports belonging to the detainees.

“Checks found that this syndicate was involved in love scams and fake investment schemes targeting Vietnamese victims via an application.

“After gaining victims’ trust, they would offer cryptocurrency investments through specific websites,” he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 420 and Section 120B of the Penal Code, as well as Sections 15(1)(c) and 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. Remand for the suspects has been granted until April 30.

He said both syndicates had been operating since January, with members receiving salaries of between RM2,500 and RM5,000 per month for operators, while supervisors earned between RM5,000 and RM6,000 depending on their role and performance.

Each syndicate member who successfully recruited victims was also promised commissions of between RM500 and RM2,000 per victim.

The public is advised to remain vigilant before making any money transfers and to verify phone numbers and bank account details via the Semak Mule website.

“Cybercrime victims are also urged to immediately contact their banks or the National Scam Response Centre at 997 to block any money transfer transactions,” he said. — Bernama