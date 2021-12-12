Annuar Musa: Targeted 92pc 4G coverage in Sarawak within Q3 next year realistic, achievable

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa deliver a speech in Petaling Jaya December 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 12 — The targeted 92 percent for 4G coverage in Sarawak come the third quarter of next year is realistic and achievable, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

This was not empty talk to fish for votes in the 12th Sarawak state election, he said, while pointing out that efforts to improve communications infrastructure in the state had begun way before the election dates were announced.

The target, Annuar added, had been set based on the progress of the project’s implementation carried out previously.

“Last year, 4G coverage in Sarawak was only at 72 per cent. Once we had implemented (National Digital Network) Jendela in early 2020, by the third quarter (of 2020) coverage had gone up to 83 per cent.

“Meaning, within a year, 10 per cent progress was achieved, and we are confident that by the end of next year, we can achieve 92 to 93 per cent,” he told a media conference after a visit to Bernama’s Sarawak Election Operations Centre here today. — Bernama