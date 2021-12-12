All PKR candidates have good chance winning in 12th Sarawak polls, says Anwar Ibrahim

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) speaks the PKR candidate for Tellian Arwin Lim Abdullah and the candidate for Balingian Abdul Jalil Bujang. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Dec 12 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) national president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said all its 27 candidates have a good chance of winning in the 12th Sarawak Election.

He said what matters to them now is to work hard and send their messages across to voters on the need for change.

“Work hard to win the hearts and minds of the voters, and your chance of victory is near,” he said when met today after a visit to Tellian and Balingian constituency to lobby for PKR’s candidates.

In Tellian, PKR candidate Arwin Lim Abdullah is in a four-cornered fight with parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Sait Junaidi, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Zainuddin Budug and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Royston Valentine.

In Balingian, PKR candidate Abdul Jalil Bujang will be in a three-cornered tussle with PSB Yusuf Abdul Rahman and GPS Abdul Yakub Arbi.

Anwar said Sarawak is rich in natural resources such as timber, gas and oil, and therefore all the benefits derived from these natural resources should be rightly returned to Sarawak and to its people.

On the election atmosphere in Mukah, Anwar admitted that it was a bit quiet due to the strict election standard operating procedures (SOP).

“However, the sentiments of the people are not easy to read and we could see changes coming,” he added.

Earlier, he instructed the party machinery in Tellian and Balingian to work hard to ensure victory for their two candidates.

“With less than a week to go before the polling day, you have to go all out in order to win the hearts and minds of the voters.”

Anwar also performed prayers at the Mukah Setia Raya Mosque, conducted a walkabout at Medan Ria, Mukah Food Street and Balingian Pasar before ending his visit to Jabeng longhouse in Balingian. — Borneo Post