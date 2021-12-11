Wee Hong Seng will continue to be Kuching South City mayor should he win in Padungan

Datuk Wee Hong Seng is one of two mayors nominated by the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), a component of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 11 — Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg tonight said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng will continue to hold the post even if he is elected in Padungan in the state election.

He urged the people in MBKS area not to worry about Wee’s position should he win in Padungan in the state election.

“There are people who talked that Wee is a very good mayor and so they said why not ask him to continue to be the mayor, and not vote for him in the election.

“So, the people should not succumb to this sort of call,” Abang Johari said at the launch of the re-development of MBKS swimming pool into a water fun park and centre for Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy.

Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said if Wee is elected in Padungan then everybody in Sarawak will benefit.

He said Wee has a lot of ideas and he should give the ideas to the State Assembly.

“He can become the mayor if he wins in Padungan. So why worry. And then he can contribute to the development of Kuching as the State Assemblyman,” he said.

Wee is in a four-cornered contest in Padungan, involving state DAP Chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Raymond Thong.