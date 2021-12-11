SDMC: Mandatory 14-day quarantine required for travellers arriving from countries with travel restrictions

Travellers are seen with their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after the government gave permission for fully-vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 11 — Starting tomorrow, travellers (citizens and long-term visit pass holders) arriving from any country subject to temporary travel restrictions are to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days in designated quarantine stations at the ‘First Point of Entry’ to Malaysia regardless of vaccination status.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said these include travellers who have a travel history within the last 14 days to countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“They are allowed to enter Sarawak with the conditions of having performed rT-PCR test two days before departure from those countries; applying on EnterSarawak and filling up the e-Health Declaration (eHDF); and performing another rT-PCR test at the first point of entry, besides the mandatory quarantine at the first point of entry.

“Home quarantine is not allowed, and they are not allowed to continue to other destinations in Sarawak until they complete the quarantine period,” it said in its daily Covid-19 update.

In addition, SDMC said if the rT-PCR swab test result on Day 12 is negative, they will be given permission to terminate their quarantine.

“There may be risk assessment on the 14th day and extension of quarantine if necessary,” it added.

As for travellers coming from other countries other than the eight mentioned, or with a history of travelling abroad in the last 14 days before entering Sarawak, SDMC said those who have completed their vaccination will undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine at designated quarantine centres.

“Those who are not fully vaccinated, or have not been vaccinated, will need to quarantine for 10 days.

“The rT-PCR test will be done on the fifht day (for seven-day quarantine) and eighth day (for 10-day quarantine) and the risk assessment will be done on the last day of quarantine. The quarantine period will be extended if symptomatic,” it said.

Similarly, the travellers must have performed a rT-PCR test two days before departure from abroad, applied through EnterSarawak, filled up the eHDF and performed a rT-PCR test upon arrival in Malaysia.

All travellers from overseas must declare their travel history to the health screening officers at the point of entry to the state.

Strict legal action will be taken if found to be giving false information, failing to provide information on health status or failing to declare travel history earlier. — Borneo Post