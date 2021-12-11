Minister: Six MRSM students suspended over bullying videos, likely to be expelled

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid says students of a MARA junior science college (MRSM) have been suspended with immediate effect over the physical bullying of a schoolmate that was shown in videos leaked online yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Six students of a MARA junior science college (MRSM) have been suspended with immediate effect over the physical bullying of a schoolmate that was shown in videos leaked online yesterday, said Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

According to national news agency Bernama, the rural development minister said the disciplinary committee of the school has also proposed to expel the students from the school.

MARA was under the purview of Mahdzir's ministry.

Yesterday, videos emerged online of at least seven students at the Sultan Azlan Shah MRSM in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, using their schoolmate to practice their kicks and punches.

This morning, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said six students, all aged 13, were detained when they turned up to give their statements at the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters yesterday.

The videos drew outrage among Internet users as they emerged just a month after six former defence university students were found guilty of bullying a fellow cadet to death.

