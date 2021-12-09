Sarawak polls: State Bersatu chief commends Ali Biju for withdrawing Krian candidacy in support of GPS

Sarawak Bersatu chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Dec 9 — The sacrifice made by Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju to withdraw his candidacy to defend the seat is a commendable and honourable thing to do, said Sarawak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

“It maybe is a difficult decision for him, but this is being highly regarded by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Sarawak Bersatu.

“This (decision by Ali to withdraw) is in line with party president and supreme council’s earlier stand for Bersatu not to contest in his Sarawak state election for the sake of political stability and spirit of solidarity with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he said today in a statement.

It was issued in immediate response to Ali’s announcement of withdrawing from contesting as Independent in Krian.

Jaziri said he personally appreciated the decision made by Ali which is in accordance with the bigger framework of national political framework agreed between Perikatan Nasional (PN) of which Bersatu is a component, and GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

“His action (to withdraw) will continue to strengthen the relationship already intact between PN and GPS,” he said.

Jaziri also said he admired the spirit and commitment shown by Ali, who was willing to make the sacrifice for the better future of the people.

“This can be an example for other politicians, because he had the courage to act for the sake of political stability in Sarawak,” he added.

He also said Ali’s decision clearly showed that he and Sarawak Bersatu remain steadfast and unwavering in their support for Abang Johari as chief minister and GPS chairman to ensure a big victory for GPS in the state election on December 18.

“Sarawak Bersatu also remains consistent in its stance and support for Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who has succeeded in maintaining development and peace for all Sarawakians regardless of religion, race and ethnicity.

“It is hoped that GPS, under his leadership, will be given a fresh mandate in this state election,” said Jaziri.

It had been reported previously that Ali, who had joined Bersatu in August last year, risked having his party membership terminated for defying party’s orders by contesting in the state election as an independent.

Ali has held the Krian seat since 2011 after winning on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket prior to joining Bersatu.

Apart from holding the post as deputy minister of energy and natural resources, Ali is also the vice chairman of Sarawak PN liaison body. — Borneo Post Online