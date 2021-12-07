Saifuddin hopes to see progress in Malaysia-Thailand VTL talks ahead of PM’s official visit

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference after the launch of Malaysia’s new foreign policy framework at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Malaysian government is in discussion with its Thai counterpart on opening a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between the two countries, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifuddin said he hoped there would be progress on the matter ahead of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s official visit to Thailand on December 29 and 30.

“We have discussed vaccinated travel lanes with Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and a few other countries.

“With Thailand, we hope there will be some progress because the prime minister is due to conduct an official visit to Thailand on December 29 and 30,’’ he said in a press conference during the launch of Malaysia’s new foreign policy framework at the Le Meridien Hotel here today.

However, Saifuddin said that like the VTL negotiations with Singapore, the health authorities of the countries involved would be the ones leading discussions.

Currently, Malaysia has engaged VTL with Singapore for both air and land travel, beginning November 29.