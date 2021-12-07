In conjunction with Selangor Sultan’s birthday, 87 individuals to receive state awards, honours, medals on Saturday

Selangor state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim in a statement today said Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah will confer the Most Esteemed Royal Family Order of Selangor namely the Darjah Kerabat Kedua (D.K II) on one recipient. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — A total of 87 individuals will receive awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the 76th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah this Saturday.

Selangor state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim in a statement today said Sultan Sharafuddin will confer the Most Esteemed Royal Family Order of Selangor namely the Darjah Kerabat Kedua (D.K II) on one recipient.

He said 17 individuals will receive awards and honours which carries a title, while 69 recipients of awards and honours without a title.

Haris said of the 17 individuals, one recipient will receive the Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) award which carries the title “Datuk Seri” for the male recipient and “Datin Paduka Seri” for a female recipient.

A total of 16 recipients will receive the Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.) award and the Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S.) award, both carrying the title “Datuk” (male) and “Datin Paduka” (female), he added.

Haris said this year, the state government received 2,100 applications of which 990 were applications for awards and honours while 1,110 were nominations for the state medals.

“This year Sultan Sharafuddin prioritises candidates from the frontline to fill the quota for state awards and honours as an appreciation of their contributions and sacrifices in carrying out the responsibility entrusted upon them diligently to contain the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said a priority is also given to coordinators who are handling the remains of Covid-19 victims in Selangor.

Selangor logs the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities compared to other states.

“All candidates have passed screenings by the Royal Malaysia Police (Security and Crime), the Malaysian Department of Insolvency and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said. — Bernama