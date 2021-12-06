Multi-cornered fights await top political leaders in Sarawak state poll

(From left) Tomson Marcus Ango, Mohamad Sofian Fariz Sharbini, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and Kamal Bujang pose for the cameras at Dewan Masyarakat Gedung, Sarawak December 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 6 — All the top political leaders in Sarawak will be involved in various multi-pronged fights in the 12th Sarawak State Election which began with the nomination process today and culminate with polling on Dec 18.

Everyone, right from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who heads the four-party coalition to defend the current state government, to the top leaders of opposition parties, will each be up against at least three challengers.

Abang Johari, who is also the Sarawak Chief Minister and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, will contest the Gedong seat, where he will be challenged by Mohamad Sofian Fariz Sharbini of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Kamal Bujang of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Tomson Ango of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, whose party is a component of GPS, faces an eight-cornered fight for the Dudong seat that also involves DAP, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and two Independents.

His challengers are Paul Ling (DAP), Wong Hie Ping (PSB), Jane Lau Sung Yee (PBK), Josephine Lau Kiew Peng (Aspirasi), Julius Enchana (PBDSB), Fadhil Mohd Isa (Independent) and Engga Uchat (Independent).

In Batu Kawah, meanwhile, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian faces a four-cornered contest against Fong Pau Teck of Aspirasi, Chai Kueh Khun (PBK) and Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (DAP).

The Baleh seat is also set to be a four-cornered fight as well, involving Nicholas Kudi Jantai Maseng of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Kenneth Usang George (DAP), Sukarno Layau (PBK) and Koh Kumbong (PSB).

It was previously held by Tan Sri Dr James Masing, who died on Oct 31, when he was the president of PRS, another GPS component party.

The two Deputy Chief Ministers, namely Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, will each face three-cornered fights for the Bukit Saban and Bukit Sari seats respectively.

Uggah’s opponents are Mikail Mathew Abdullah of PKR and Andria Dundang @ Andria Gelayan of PSB while Awang Tengah will face off againts Riyah Basrah of PBK and Alias Mail of PSB.

As for the opposition leaders, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen will face three challengers — Aspirasi president Lina Soo, Datuk Wee Hong Seng of SUPP and Raymond Thong Ee Yu of PBK — for the Padungan seat.

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, meanwhile, will face four opponents for the Bawang Assan seat. The four are Robert Lau Hui Yew of SUPP, Michelle Ling Shyan Mih of PBK, Amy Lau Bik Yin of DAP and Ricky Enteri (Independent). — Bernama