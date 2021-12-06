All 154 PPRs in Malaysia to be installed with wireless hotspots by 2025, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said in the initial stage, 36 PPRs would be installed with the internet facilities to benefit more than 150,000 residents of the programmes including in Selangor and Negri Sembilan. — Picture by KE Ooi

SEREMBAN, Dec 6 — All 154 People’s Housing Programmes (PPR) throughout the country will be getting wireless hotspots under the National Digital Network (Jendela) PPR programme to meet the objective of making Malaysia liveable is achieved.

Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said in the initial stage, 36 PPRs would be installed with the internet facilities to benefit more than 150,000 residents of the programmes including in Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

According to him, at the moment, 80 PPR projects have been equipped with fibre optic infrastructure, while 53 are being upgraded while upgrading for another 21 PPR projects are on the cards.

“We have given devices to students but they were unable to follow home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) as internet access was limited, similarly businesses there could not go online due to poor internet access.

“Internet is the third utility, which is a fundamental right and no one in Malaysia should be denied of the facility. Not having internet access means unsustainable living, we want PPR residents to join the digital economy and generate income via digital applications,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching a PPR Jendela programme with the cooperation of PR1MA Communications Sdn Bhd as well as presenting 20 tablets to the children of residents at Senawang PPR here today.

In this regard, he said all new PPR projects need to be equipped with fibre optic elements as implemented in two PPRs in Langkawi before this to enable residents to enjoy better internet access.

He said the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is committed to ensuring good internet network to improve connectivity and digital communication among PPR residents and give value add in the context of the Malaysian Family in a Liveable Malaysia.

He added that KPKT would introduce the Malaysia Liveability Index early next year encompassing the approved plans by the local authorities and to make PPRs more sustainable and relevant for the future generations. — Bernama