SDMC: Daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak drop below 100-mark with 71 cases

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Dec 5 — New Covid-19 infections in Sarawak fell below the 100-mark today, with 71 cases recorded in 14 districts, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that all the cases were of Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms) with the exception of one case, which was in Category 3 involving a patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen.

Of the 14 districts, Kuching and Miri topped the list with 25 and 10 cases respectively.

This is followed by Bintulu (9), Kabong (7), Sibu (6), Limbang (4), Samarahan (3), and one each in Lawas, Simunjan, Mukah, Kapit, Kanowit, Sri Aman, and Subis.

The cumulative tally of cases in the state now stands at 251,213.

SDMC said that Sarawak’s total death toll from Covid-19 increased to 1,595 following the addition of three fatalities which occured between December 1 and 4.

It said that the death cases were each recorded in Lundu, Mukah and Sarikei and two were Brought In Dead (BID) cases.

“One of the BID was recorded on December 1 involving a 64-year-old woman from Kuching with a history of hypertension.

“Her body was brought to Lundu Hospital,” it said.

It noted that the other BID, recorded on December 2, also involved a woman.

“The 37-year-old victim from Mukah had a history of diabetes,” it said, adding that the body was brought to Mukah Hospital.

The committee said for the fatality registered in Sarikei, the victim was a 69-year-old man from Betong who died at Sarikei Hospital yesterday (December 4).

“He had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, heart disease and obesity,” it added. — Borneo Post