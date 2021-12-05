Sarawak election: Covid-19 positive voters not allowed to exit current treatment location on polling day

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Dec 5 — Voters who are positive for Covid-19 are not allowed to exit their current treatment location on polling day of the 12th Sarawak Election, said the Election Commission (EC).

It said that the treatment locations include hospitals, treatment centres, quarantine centres or home, and this is in line with Act 342 as they would still be receiving treatment and remain infectious.

As for person under surveillance (PUS) and person under investigation (PUI), it said that the individuals will have to apply for approval from the district health officer in charge of monitoring order instructions to head to the voting centre. [See: 12th Sarawak Election SOP]

The commission said that the approval is subject to infectious risk evaluation by the district health officer and voters have to obey all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

“Individuals classified as PUS or PUI will be separated from other voters and placed inside a special tent. They are also required to use their own transportation to travel to the voting centre and public transport is not allowed.”

The EC added that symptomatic voters with a body temperature of over 37.5 Celsius, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing will be separated and can vote in a specially set-up tent.

Additionally, the brush to paint indelible ink on the voter’s finger will be changed after each use.

PUS and PUI voters are mandated to wear multi-ply masks and hand gloves before being given the ballot.

Election workers stationed inside the special tent will need to put on personal protective equipment when tasked with handling a symptomatic voter.

Workers will have to sanitise their hands as frequently as possible, even after putting on gloves, and the voting box will be sanitised each time a symptomatic voter has cast their vote.

After voting, the symptomatic voter will be managed by a health officer for further action.

On a separate note, the EC said that party agents or candidates who have cast their votes must leave the voting centre immediately.

It said that each voter will also be informed of the recommended time for them to vote when they check their voting information through mySPR Semak app or logging on to SPR Voters Registration Checking website.

This is to control the volume of voters heading to the voting centre at any one time from 7.30am to 5pm.

The recommended time is divided into several periods — 7.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 11.30am; 11.30am to 1.30pm; 1.30pm to 3.30pm; and 3.30pm to 5pm.

All individuals have to scan the MySejahtera QR code or register their attendance manually in a book.

Hand sanitisers will be placed at the voting centre’s screening tents, entrance, after voters have their finger painted with the indelible ink and before being handed the ballot and at the exit.

Election workers will ensure that social distancing is maintained and wheelchairs will be sanitised after each use.

Meanwhile for voters of other districts and states, the EC said that the approval for crossing the district or state depends on the existing instruction.

Voters located in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will have to undergo RTK-AG test within 24 hours before polling date.

Only voters who have tested negative and have obtained approval from the police can go to vote.

Such voters need to provide their information from the MySPR Semak or SPR website to get approval from police to exit the EMCO area to vote. — Borneo Post