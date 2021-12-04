PKR names another candidate for Sarawak polls, bringing total to 28

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Hapeni Fadil would be contesting in the Simunjan state constituency following requests from the constituents as well as local non-governmental bodies. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 4 ― PKR has named another candidate to contest in the 12th Sarawak state election bringing the total number of candidates to 28.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Hapeni Fadil would be contesting in the Simunjan state constituency following requests from the constituents as well as local non-governmental bodies.

“So far I don't know (if there will be more candidates in the future). I have no information. Indeed, many want to contest,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak PKR headquarters here last night.

He said PKR was committed to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) principle to ensure no overlapping of candidates among its component parties in the Sarawak election.

“We need to focus on areas that have party machinery and strength. Does this mean we are paving the way for GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) (to win)? No. We don’t want to hog areas where we don’t have enough strength,” he said.

PKR today announced the names of 27 candidates who will represent the party in the state election slated on December 18.

Among those in the list are Sarawak PKR Leadership Council acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh who will contest the Beting Maro seat and Sarawak PKR Leadership Council secretary Joshua Jabeng, for the Kakus seat.

However, PKR state election director Dominique Ng said the party might make last-minute changes and add more candidates. ― Bernama