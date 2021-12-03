Wan Junaidi: Don’t be disappointed if you’re not nominated by GPS for Sarawak polls

KUCHING, Dec 3 — Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today said that the aspirants and incumbents who are not nominated by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as state election candidates should not feel they are not important to the coalition.

He said there are many ways that they can work together in the spirit of solidarity to help and support those who will be contesting in the state election on December 18.

“You have been handpicked by Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg in consultation with the party leaders. That is a great honour,” he said in a statement in response to the 82 GPS candidates.

“You are here to serve Sarawak and the people. It is my fervent hope that you will be the torchbearer for GPS and continue our legacy of serving the people of Sarawak,” he said.

The four-party GPS coalition today announced the names of its 82 candidates for the 82 seats in the coming 12th state election with a few surprises.

Nearly 30 per cent of the candidates, or 24 people, are first-timers for the state election.