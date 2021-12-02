Covid-19: Over 70pc of deaths in Terengganu involve the unvaccinated, says state health director

State health director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said from the 768 deaths recorded, 425 cases or 55 per cent were males while 343 cases or 45 per cent were females, with 658 or 85.7 per cent of the total deaths showing comorbidity factors. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 2 — A total of 595 individuals or 77.5 per cent of the deaths due to Covid-19 in Terengganu involve the unvaccinated against the viral infection.

State health director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said from the 768 deaths recorded, 425 cases or 55 per cent were males while 343 cases or 45 per cent were females, with 658 or 85.7 per cent of the total deaths showing comorbidity factors.

“The percentage of deaths according to age is those aged 60 to 69 or 25.3 per cent, followed by those in the 70-79 age group comprising 23.6 per cent and 50-59 (17.2 per cent),” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Kasemani said among the factors contributing to the increase in deaths was the delay in seeking treatment, having multiple comorbidities (two and above), had not been vaccinated and patients aged 50 and above.

Since interstate travel was allowed from October 22 and Terengganu having moved to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan, the State Health Department had expected an increase in Covid-19 cases following the influx of family members to their hometowns and tourism activities.

Dr Kasemani said from the end of October until November 30, Terengganu registered an increase of Covid-19 admission cases to hospitals at 24.9 per cent compared to the September-October period with Covid-19 hospital bed usage reaching 59.7 per cent.

She added that 84.4 per cent of hospital admissions involved patients in categories 3, 4 and 5, contributing 72.5 per cent of bed usage at the intensive care units (ICUs). And since last October too, 39.5 per cent of Covid-19 ICU admissions comprised the unvaccinated.

To date, 69.2 per cent of the total population of Terengganu has completed their vaccination against Covid-19 while 92.6 per cent have received the primer dose.

On the booster jab, Dr Kasemani said only 31,397 individuals or 3.4 per cent had received it, which was low compared to that in other states. — Bernama