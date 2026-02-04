JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 4 — A syndicate scamming food supply and souvenir companies by impersonating the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters has been found to be using a phone number with an address in Sandakan, Sabah.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said they were conducting investigations to track down the owner of the phone number with the help of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“No arrests have been made so far,” he said briefly at a media conference here yesterday.

A food supply company and a catering company suffered losses totalling RM8,800 after being scammed by the syndicate, and a police report was lodged by the victims on January 26 after they realised they had been scammed upon being informed there were no orders made after they made deliveries to the Johor contingent police headquarters. — Bernama