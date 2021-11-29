Issues surrounding rehiring of migrant workers to be ironed out before year-end, says home minister

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya September 1, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 29 — Issues related to 200,000 unemployed migrant workers in the country who are registered under the Labour Recalibration programme will be resolved before the end of this year, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the government had discussed the issue with several companies involved in recruiting foreign workers, including plantations, to re-employ them.

“Priority will be given to foreigners who have registered and have been listed under the programme to get employment as they are already in the country.

“The new recruits of foreign workers will take time, while these foreign workers (who are already in the country) have completed their vaccination and can start working in two weeks from now. We will resolve the matter before the end of this year,” he said at a press conference after officiating the handover ceremony of the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters (IPD) project, here today.

Also present were state Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri and Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.— Bernama