Study needed on proposal to register GRS as political party, says Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 27 — The proposal to register Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as an official political coalition requires in-depth study, said Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The GRS deputy chairman I said Sabah BN and UMNO are always open to the view to register GRS as a political party but the various implications of the proposal must be taken into account before it is implemented.

“It is a personal view (proposal to register GRS) we are ready to discuss and look at the proposal,” he told reporters after launching the Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin Cup here today.

He said this when commenting on the statement of GRS Backbenchers Club chairman Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak who suggested that GRS leaders take immediate measure to register the coalition as an official political coalition.

Salleh, who is also Usukan state assemblyman from BN, was reported to have said it was a move to strengthen GRS which was formed at the 16th state election and it was necessary to avoid a break-up among coalition members especially between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

GRS is a coalition of parties in PN (Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Progresif Sabah and PAS), BN (UMNO, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah) and Parti Bersatu Sabah.

In another development, Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Football Association (SAFA) president said there were discussions with the state government to get a piece of land near Likas Stadium, here to be developed as a sports infrastructure for the association.

“We have planned to have our own stadium which has a good infrastructure. As such, we hope it can be realised,” he added. — Bernama